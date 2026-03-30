Office-Going Woman gang-raped by four in Rawalpindi’s Chak Beli

RAWALPINDI – A tragic incident has been reported from Chak Beli, Rawalpindi, where a young woman was abducted and subjected to gang rape by four men in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

According to police officials, the victim was in a Toyota Hiace van from the area to travel to Rawat Bazaar. During the journey, the van’s conductor allegedly shut the vehicle’s door and diverted the route toward Chak Beli Road.

Police reports said the victim was later taken to a house in Baga Sheikhhan, where four men allegedly assaulted her. Sources say that individuals identified as Aqeel and Sultan are among the suspects involved in the incident, while the identities of the remaining suspects are also being investigated.

After the incident, the victim’s mother filed a complaint with the police, after which a formal case was registered. Authorities confirmed that raids are currently being carried out at multiple locations to arrest the accused individuals.

Police officials said an investigation into the case is ongoing, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend all suspects involved in the alleged crime.