Lahore Qalandars slaps Rs1 Million Fine on Shaheen Afridi over Security Protocol Violation

RAWALPINDI – Lahore Qalandars took strict action against their own captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, imposing hefty fine of Rs1 million after controversial incident that reportedly took place on March 28.

The situation involved an alleged breach of security protocol, triggering immediate concern within the team’s management. The incident reportedly occurred at the team hotel, raising questions about adherence to safety measures during the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League.

Qalandars launched an internal investigation to uncover exactly what happened. The goal was to determine the facts and ensure that all actions aligned with the strict rules and regulations set by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Lahore Qalandars confirmed that an unusual incident had indeed taken place. However, officials insist that the story circulating publicly was exaggerated, claiming the true context of the event was distorted and blown out of proportion. The matter resulted from a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate violation, Lahore Qalandars decided to take disciplinary action to uphold team discipline and accountability. As a result, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was fined Rs1 million.

The franchise also submitted its official stance and a detailed report to the Pakistan Cricket Board to keep the governing body fully informed.

Qalandars also commended the efforts of security personnel, stressing that their role in ensuring a safe environment for players, officials, and fans is critical to the smooth conduct of the league.

The franchise expressed deep regret that the issue was unnecessarily sensationalized in public discussions, warning that such exaggeration can harm not only the reputation of Lahore Qalandars but also the global image of the Pakistan Super League.

The team reaffirmed its commitment to professional standards, strict discipline, and cooperation with authorities, while promising clearer communication and stricter implementation of SOPs to prevent similar incidents in the future.