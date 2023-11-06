The participants of the 50th Specialized Training Program met IGP Sindh, RiffatMukhtar Raja, at the Central Police Office Karachi as part of the study program. They benefited from the information obtained during the lecture and briefing on all matters and measures related to policing, according to spokesman for Sindh Police on Monday. During the meeting, DIGP – Headquarters Sindh briefed the participants on the importance and effectiveness of IT-based policing, covering operational and investigative aspects and highlighting the successes achieved in combating crimes using modern techniques. IGP Sindh emphasized that the success of policing depends on the quality of the investigation.

The participants were reminded of the significance of their knowledge and skills in various fields, including field policing, investigation, research, interrogation, forensic science, and information technology. Later, the participants visited the Command-and-Control Center at CPO to review the city’s monitoring issues. All AIGPs stationed at CPO, including DIGP Establishment and DIGP – IT, as well as the Project Director IT, participated in the meeting.