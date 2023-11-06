The mission of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Combined Action Team (CAT) is visiting Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from Novemver 6-10. The objective of this mission is to assist ICAO member states under No Country

Left Behind (NCLB) initiative and assist them for future ICAO validation missions. It is informed that team is not here for any kind of audit. The only objective is to discuss corrective plans already submitted by CAA and assist if futher improvement is required. CAT mission is not related to operations of Pakistani airlines and it should not be confused with engagements of PCAA with other countries.It is to be noted that ICAO was established in 1944 by the Chicago Convention to promote the safe and orderly development of civil aviation around the world.

The organization sets standards and regulations necessary for aviation safety, security, efficiency, and regularity, as well as for aviation environmental protection.