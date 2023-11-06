The Sindh govt has announced a holiday for the Hindu community on the festive occasion of Holi.Festival of Holi will be a holiday for the Hindu community on November 13, according to a notification issued by the provincial government.

The notification states that next Monday will be a holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of the ‘festival of lights’ for all govet offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government.