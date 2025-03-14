5-year Multiple Entry Schengen Visa: Here’s complete guide for getting visa

BERLIN – Traveling to Schengen countries has been a dream of tourists for the reason that Europe presents itself as a perfect destination for everyone.

The only hurdle in traveling to your favourite spot is the visa hassle and if one can get a multiple-entry visa for Schengen zone, what else should one desire?

Although there is no complete certainty that the applicants will get a five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa, some steps can be taken to improve the chances of getting such visa.

Keep in mind that a five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa allows you to visit any of the 29 countries in the Schengen zone, including France, Germany, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

Although the visa is valid for five years, it still limits you to staying for no more than 90 days within a 180-day period.

The basic aspect regarding this visa success is that if an applicant has held a multiple-entry visa valid for at least two years within the last three years, then there are chances that they will get a multiple-entry visa.

Moreover, there are high chances that an applicant will get a visa if they can prove their need for frequent travel to the Schengen zone.

Although the decision rests with the embassy, tour operators believe that a multiple-entry visa for 5 years can be secured if the applicant travels to the Schengen area two to three times a year on a single-entry visa.

As far as the process is concerned, it is fairly simple as the applicant merely needs to select ‘multiple entry’ option on the form and provide a cover letter explaining the need for such a visa, along with a supporting itinerary. Moreover, the applicant would also require a long-term travel insurance policy for securing this visa.

It is the decision of the embassy to grant you a one-, two-, or five-year visa based on your travel history and other factors as even tour operators cannot fairly guarantee anything in this regard.

The applicants should also not be worried about the cost of multiple-entry visa as it is the same for a regular short-stay visa i.e. : €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6-12.

The Schengen area includes 29 European countries. Usually, there are no passport checks at the borders between these countries. If you have a valid visa or residence permit from one of these countries, you can also visit the other Schengen countries.

The Schengen countries are as follows:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland