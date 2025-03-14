Nadia Hussain’s mobile phone seized by FIA amid probe in online scam case

LAHORE – Pakistani actor Nadia Hussain’s mobile phone has been confiscated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) amid ongoing investigations regarding the online scam.

Federal Investigators started probe against Benaam star, seizing her mobile phone as part of the inquiry. According to FIA officials, Nadia Hussain has also been issued a call-up notice after uploading a video from her personal device.

FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing will also conduct forensic examination of her phone, as the agency started probe under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Tge actress has been instructed to appear at the Cyber Crime Office for further proceedings.

The development comes amid new controversy on social media as Nadia grilled FIA, which remains available on her account. FIA officials clarified that Nadia Hussain had been informed about a fraudulent scheme involving audio and bribery requests. The fraudster, who had posed as an FIA officer, had used a fake display picture and a number traced back to a person from Vehari.

Authorities termed such fraud attempts as common, and the public is urged to stay vigilant. Furthermore, Nadia Hussain’s husband, Atif Khan, is facing a separate investigation with the FIA over corruption allegations amounting to 80 crores.

Nadia Hussain’s Husband Fraud

Atif Ahmed, husband of actress Nadia Hussain, was arrested lately by FIA in a financial fraud case worth Rs 539 million. The arrest followed a raid on his Karachi residence, prompted by a complaint from a private bank’s board of directors.

The accused is former CEO of a commercial bank, and is accused of misusing company funds for personal trading, illegally acquiring Rs 654 million, and diverting Rs 80 million. The case has attracted attention due to his connection with Nadia, though she has remained silent and continued posting unrelated content on social media.