5 injured as Elite Force vehicle overturns in Justice Ayesha Malik’s convoy

LAHORE – A security vehicle in the convoy of Supreme Court’s Justice Ayesha A. Malik overturned near Kala Shah Kaku on the outskirts of Lahore, leaving five Elite Force personnel injured.

According to police reports, the accident occurred due to overspeeding, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Three of the injured officers were shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik, who was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore at the time, remained unharmed. Authorities confirmed that she was safely escorted onward with full security arrangements.

Police identified the injured personnel as Umar, Abdullah, and Mubashir among others. The incident is under investigation, and further details are expected to follow.

In January 2022, Justice Ayesha A Malik was notified as a judge of the Supreme Court as she became the first female judge of the top court in the country’s history.