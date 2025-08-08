3-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bari Imam begins at Noorpur Shahan

Dar stresses unity, spiritual bonding for lasting peace in society

The three-day Urs (spiritual festival) celebrations of deeply adored and beloved spiritual figure of the Potohar belt Shah Abdul Latif, known as Bari Imam Sarkar, have commenced at Noorpur Shahan in Islamabad.

On the first day, thousands of devotees from across the country arrived to take part in the inaugural ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi were the chief guests at the inauguration ceremony.

They took part in the formal ceremony by laying flowers and changing the chaddar on the grave and offered prayers.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar who is also great devotee and follower of the Holy Prophet (SAW) reaffirmed his belief in following the teachings of the Sufi mystics and religious leaders for lasting peace and harmony in society.

Other dignitaries present on the first day included Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Abrar, Mr Daniyal Chaudhry, former Chairman Senate & ex-Caretaker PM Muhammad Mian Soomro, President Pakistan Observer Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik, Islamabad Chief Commissioner and CDA Chairman, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Raja Sarfraz Akram,

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, Brigadier Raja Muhammad Asif and MD Observer TV (OTV) Omer Zahid Malik.

Strict security measures were taken on the occasion and the Traffic Police were there to streamline traffic flow. The Islamabad Food Authority personnel were also there to ensure the quality of the langar (free food for public) being distributed among pilgrims/devotees and visitors.

The Food Authority team also inspected the quality of food and ingredients being served free or against price at the food stalls.

The three-day Urs will feature naat and qawwali performances by renowned artists.