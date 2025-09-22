Rawal Dam spillways to be opened as water level reaches capacity

ISLAMABAD – The authorities have decided to open the spillways of Rawal Dam after it reached its maximum water storage capacity, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday.

The NDMA said that the water level at Rawal Dam has risen to 1,752 feet.

The release of water through the spillways is expected to increase the flow in Korang Nullah.

The NDMA has issued advance warnings to all relevant departments and advised residents of nearby settlements along Korang Nullah to remain cautious.

The public has been urged to avoid crossing the nullah or using makeshift bridges in case of a surge in water flow.