26 civilians martyred, 46 injured in Indian strikes, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said 26 innocent civilians were martyred and 46 others injured in India’s cowardly strikes at six different location in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference, he vowed that Pakistan will give a powerful response to the aggression.

DG ISPR explained that most casualties were reported in Ahmedpur Sharqia where 13 people lost their lives, adding that India targeted Masjid Bilal near Muzaffarabad, leaving three civilians dead.

He added that a mosque was also targeted in Muridke where three people died and one was injured. In Kotli, two youth were martyred in athe Indian attacks, he said, adding that no casualties occurred in Sialkot and Shakargarh.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said Pakistani forces gave a befitting response to India aggression, shooting down five of their fighter jets and one drone. He said all the Indian jets were shot down in India territory, adding that all Pakistani aircraft are safe.

He said India attempted to target the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, causing damages to it. He added that India’s water aggression will be responded in befitting manners. “India’s misunderstanding will surely be corrected soon.”

“Sacrificing lives for the country’s sovereignty and integrity is our mission and our privilege,” he vowed, adding that Indian aggression is being responded with full force.

This is a developing story…