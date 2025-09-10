25000 prize bond September 2025 draw today – results, draw list PDF

KARACHI – The National Savings Centre (NSC) in Karachi will hold the draw Rs25,000 prize bond today (10 September 2025) with holders of this denomination waiting for the draw results anxiously.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has launched Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” which are available in two denominations – Rs25,000 and Rs40,000.

The holders of the premium prize bond gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the Government of Pakistan upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.

25000 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The 1st prize of Rs 30 million is awarded to two winners while the 2nd prize of Rs10 million will go to five winners.

The 3rd prize, amounting to Rs300,000 each, will be given to 700 winners.

The investor is not required to submit any claim as the prize money against winning Premium Prize Bonds is directly credited to registered investor’s Bank account provided at the time of purchase of respective bond.

25,000 Prize Bond Draw List PDF

The PDF draw list of 25,000 prize bond will be updated here as soon as it is shared by the savings centre.

25000 Prize Bond Winners of June 2025 Draw

In June 2025 draw, the first prize was won by two people holding prize bond numbers: 235174, 272160.

The second prize winners included 278896, 418337, 464014, 722511 and 957742.