24 outlaws arrested

Islamabad police has arrested 24 outlaws including seven drug pushers and recovered cash, 139 wine bottles, 1.620 kilogram hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Abdul Waheed from Koral police station arrested Jawal for having 1340 gram hashish while ASI Naseer Ahmed from Khana police station nabbed Faisal Khan besides recovery of 124 wine bottles from him.

Inspector Gulzar Ahmed from Ramana police station nabbed Murtaz and Naseer for having a total of 280 gram hashish. A team led by Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal from Industrial area police raided at the gambling den and arrested eight gamblers besides recover of Rs. 4060, seven mobile phones and other valuables from them. They have been identified as Banaras, Nazakat, Imtiaz, Iran, Liaqat, Mulazim, Irshad and Mehmud.—APP

Related