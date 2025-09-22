Jamshaid Dasti gets seven year Jail Term in Fake Degree Case

MULTAN – A court in Multan sentenced former National Assembly member Jamshaid Dasti to seven years in prison for having fake graduation degree.

The verdict was announced by the District and Sessions Judge, concluding a long-running legal case against Dasti. This ruling adds a significant chapter to the ongoing scrutiny of educational credentials among public office holders in Pakistan.

No immediate comment was available from Dasti or his legal team. Further proceedings regarding appeals or bail are expected in the coming days.

Dasti has been disqualified from holding public office by Election Commission over multiple fraudulent degrees and evidence of concealed assets.

Investigations revealed that Dasti got seven degrees from several cities, including Multan, and Karachi, all of which were later declared invalid. His Matric, Inter certificates were canceled years ago, and his Shahadat-ul-Almia, FA, and BA degrees were also found bogus.

Supreme Court previously tested Dasti’s religious knowledge for his Shahadat-ul-Almia degree, prompting his resignation after he failed to answer questions.