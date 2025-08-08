Security forces shoot down Indian drone in Lahore’s Manawan area

LAHORE – Security forces have shot down an Indian drone in an area of Lahore, it emerged on Friday.

An immediate action was taken after the drone was detected in Pakistani territory, reports said, adding that it was not carrying any explosive material.

The incident took place in Manawan area of Lahore while the drone has been taken into custody by security forces for further investigation.

SSP Cantt Qazi Ali Raza said the surveillance drone was launched from India. He said intelligence agencies have launched a probe into it.

The developments follow a brief but intense military confrontation between Pakistan and India in May 2025. The conflict was sparked by a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in April, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan—an allegation Islamabad strongly denied.

In retaliation to what it termed Indian aggression, Pakistan launched a significant military response codenamed “Operation Bunyanun Marsoos. The operation targeted several Indian military positions across various sectors, marking a sharp escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

During the brief conflict, Pakistan had successfully shot down six Indian fighter aircraft, including three advanced Rafale jets, along with multiple surveillance drones. The confrontation lasted for over 87 hours before both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, 2025.

The truce was brokered by the United States, with President Donald Trump announcing the agreement via social media. He claimed that Washington’s diplomatic engagement and pressure played a crucial role in halting the hostilities.