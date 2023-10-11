Prize bonds are known for being a safe method of investment that are essentially lotteries backed by the government. These bonds are solid investments as the whole system is backed by National Savings under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and it remained operational for decades and is still considered an incredibly safe form of investment.

Prize bonds have a lucky draw after the interval, and winners receive huge cash prizes. The government issued the scheme to generate funds, and for individuals, it is the best way to keep money, without fear of losing original value.

Prize bonds are like buying a lottery ticket, with an aim to win the top prize, except in case you don’t win, you still don’t lose the original amount spent on a specific bond. State Bank draws lots to see if any prize bonds win any money. If you bag the prize bond, you can simply cash in your prize bond.

Prize Bond Schedule starts on January 01, 2023, and till December 15, 2023. Bonds are available for denominations of Rs100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, and 40000.

Prize Bonds Draw Complete Schedule 2023