1 SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee today – 04 March 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate dropped against Pakistani rupee in open market as 1 SAR stood at Rs74.3 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also plunged as it is being sold by various exchange companies for Rs74.58 on the second day of new business week, according to forex.pk.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to PKR Latest Rate Today

The Saudi Riyal exchange rate stands at Rs74.3 in open market of Pakistan. So, the 1,000 Saudi Riyal can be exchanged for Rs74,300 in Pakistani currency.

A day earlier, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

Both expressed their resolve to further strengthen the ties between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

Meanwhile, a significant number of Pakistani expats reside in Saudi Arabia where they are engaged in employments and businesses. They sent significant remittances to the home country every month, which play a key role in forex reserves of the country.

Overseas Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia sent $728.3 million during January 2025 in wake of remittances, down by 5.5% on monthly basis.

However, the remittances are 24% higher than the $587.4 million sent by the Pakistanis expatriates from Saudi Arabia in the same month of last year.