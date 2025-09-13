Zohran Mamdani vows to arrest Israeli PM if elected New York mayor

NEW YORK – Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic candidate for Mayor of New York City, has stirred global attention by declaring that if elected, he will order the NYPD to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival in the city over atrocities in Gaza.

Mamdani stated that such an arrest would symbolize New York’s commitment to upholding international law.

In a surprising remark, President Donald Trump expressed confidence in Mamdani’s chances of winning the election, describing his potential victory as a “result of public rebellion.”

The New York mayoral election is scheduled for November 4, with Mamdani running as a Democrat.

He faces a diverse field of contenders, including Republican Curtis Sliwa, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and current Mayor Eric Adams.

Speculation is growing that Mayor Adams may withdraw from the race, which could further shift the dynamics in favor of Mamdani and other challengers.