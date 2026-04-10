Zimbabwe women’s team set for historic Pakistan tour

LAHORE – Zimbabwe women’s team will embark on their maiden tour of Pakistan to feature in a six-match white-ball series, the PCB announced on Friday (today). The series comprises three ODIs and three T20Is.

All six matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, with Zimbabwe set to arrive in Karachi on Wednesday, 29 April.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29. Pakistan are currently placed fifth with two points after featuring in one away series – three ODIs against South Africa in February/March this year. The ODIs will be played on 3,6 and 9 May, with the first ball of each match scheduled to be bowled at 3.30pm.

The T20I series will follow the ODI series and will be played at the same venue on 12, 14 and 15 May. The first ball in the T20Is will be bowled at 7.30pm.

The T20I series will help the national side finalise their preparations ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July. Prior to the ICC event, Pakistan women’s team will feature in a T20I tri-nation event in Ireland, which will also include hosts Ireland and West Indies, with matches scheduled from 28 May to 4 June.

Series schedule (All matches at National Bank Stadium)

29 April – Zimbabwe arrival

30 April to 2 May – Pakistan and Zimbabwe teams training at NBS

3 May – First ODI

6 May – Second ODI

9 May – Third ODI

12 May – First T20I

14 May – Second T20I

15 May – Third T20I