Who represents who in Iran–US ceasefire talks in Islamabad?

ISLAMABAD – In a major diplomatic development, the names of key participants and hosts for the Iran–US talks in Islamabad have emerged, placing Pakistan at the center of global attention.

The United States will be represented by Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, former senior advisor to the US President Jared Kushner, and a senior CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper.

On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqir Zulqadr will participate in the talks.

Pakistan will host the negotiations, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar representing the country’s leadership.

The development comes as Pakistan remains in the global spotlight over the Islamabad peace initiative, which officials say has played a key role in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the United States and paving the way for direct negotiations.

Amid the diplomatic activity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a series of telephone calls from several world leaders, including the Amir of Qatar, the King of Bahrain, the Prime Minister of Lebanon, the Chancellor of Austria, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Prime Minister of Italy. During these conversations, the leaders reportedly congratulated Pakistan on its diplomatic efforts and its role in promoting regional stability.

In a related move, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar announced facilitation measures for delegates attending the Islamabad talks, stating that visas on arrival will be issued to participants and accompanying journalists. He added that airlines have been requested to allow boarding without prior visas, while immigration authorities will ensure visa issuance upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review security arrangements for the talks. He described hosting the Iran–US dialogue in Islamabad after the ceasefire as a matter of national pride and directed authorities to ensure foolproof security and hospitality for all delegations.

It was also decided that the Red Zone would be fully sealed during the talks, with access restricted to authorized personnel only. A control room has been established at the Ministry of Interior to monitor security arrangements.