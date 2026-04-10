Punjab approves cybercrime unit to tackle online harassment and blackmailing

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the establishment of a dedicated cybercrime unit aimed at addressing rising cases of online harassment, blackmailing and abuse across the province.

The approval was granted during a meeting chaired by the chief minister, where officials briefed participants on ongoing challenges related to cyber offences and proposed a new institutional framework to strengthen response and victim support.

Under the new initiative, victims of cyber harassment—particularly children and women—will be able to report complaints without visiting police stations or government offices. Instead, specially designated mobile units will be deployed to reach affected individuals and record statements at their doorstep.

The plan also includes the establishment of a virtual police station system, allowing complainants to register cases online. The authorities said special safeguards will be introduced to ensure complete confidentiality of victims’ identities. The officials informed the meeting that the initiative is designed to reduce barriers in reporting sensitive crimes and provide faster access to justice, especially for minors facing blackmail or harassment online.

In addition, the meeting decided to introduce new legislation to ensure strict legal action and effective punishment for those involved in cyber-related offences.

The chief minister directed relevant departments to expedite implementation of the project and ensure that the system becomes fully operational at the earliest.