Women’s T20 Tournament: PCB set to stage additional play-off

To compensate for rain-affected fixtures in the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to stage a third-place play-off.

The play-off will be held at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on Saturday, April 11, with the first ball to be bowled at 10 am.

The two fixtures originally scheduled for Saturday will now take place on Friday, April 10. In the first match, Challengers will face Strikers at Bagh-e-Jinnah, while Conquerors will take on Invincibles at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground. Both matches will begin at 10 am.

The final will be played between the top two sides of the tournament on Sunday, April 12. The match will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel starting at 10 am.