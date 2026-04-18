Zil-Qadah 1447 Moon sighted in Pakistan, Ruet body announces

ISLAMABAD – Zil-Qadah 1447 Hijri moon has been sighted in Pakistan after confirmed sighting of new crescent moon.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that 1st Zil-Qadah will fall on Sunday, 19 April 2026, after receiving verified testimonies of moon sighting from multiple regions nationwide. The announcement was formally made by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, confirming that the crescent moon of the sacred month had been successfully observed.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) reported that the new moon was formed on 17 April at 4:52 PM. According to SUPARCO, atmospheric and visibility conditions on the evening of 18 April were highly favorable, which played a key role in enabling clear crescent sightings across the country.

Pakistan now entered blessed month of Zil-Qadah, and preparations linked to the Islamic lunar calendar continue as religious observances move forward. With Zil-Qadah now underway, attention has quickly shifted toward the highly anticipated Eid ul-Adha 2026.

Eid ul-Adha is expected to fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, although the final date will depend on the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s moon sighting decision, likely to take place around May 17 or 18.

The South Asian nation could witness 5-day holiday stretch from Wednesday to Sunday, covering both public and private sector employees, an announcement that is already generating nationwide excitement.

Even before official Eid confirmation, preparations have kicked off across the country. Major cattle markets are already operational in cities such as Karachi and Lahore, including prominent hubs like Northern Bypass and Shahpur Kanjra.