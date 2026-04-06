6 Holidays for Eid ul Azha 2026 expected; Full Details here

DUBAI – Muslims are excited for Eid ul Adha 2026, and experts have now shared predictions for the long break on the upcoming Islamic festival.
UAE residents are poised to enjoy extended holiday in this May, as Arafah Day and Eid ul-Azha line up for a spectacular festive stretch.
Eid ul Azha 2026 Dates
Dhu Al Hijjah is expected to start on May 18, 2026, and Arafah Day is expected on Tuesday, May 26. Eid Al Adha is expected from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29.
|Events
|Expected Dates
|Start of Zil Hajj
|Monday, May 18, 2026
|Arafah Day
|Tuesday, May 26, 2026
|Eid ul Azha
|Wednesday, May 27 – Friday, May 29, 2026
|Weekend before holiday
|Saturday, May 23 – Sunday, May 24, 2026
|Weekend after holiday
|Saturday, May 30 – Sunday, May 31, 2026
As Eid days are coming in middle of the week, it will allow Muslims in Pakistan and other parts of world to enjoy extended break for family gatherings, travel, and relaxation.
In UAE, Eid ul Adha celebrations are set to start from Wednesday, May 27, and will continue till Friday, May 29, as officially approved by the UAE Cabinet. When combined with the weekend, residents could enjoy a six-day holiday.
For those looking to get more time off for travel or for any other plan, taking just one day of annual leave on Monday, May 25, could transform this into a nine-day extravaganza, stretching across two weekends.
As always, Islamic holiday dates depend on moon sightings, so residents should confirm official announcements closer to the time. Current predictions indicate that the last month of the Islamic calendar, Dhu Al Hijjah, will begin on Monday, May 18, 2026.