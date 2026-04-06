6 Holidays for Eid ul Azha 2026 expected; Full Details here

DUBAI – Muslims are excited for Eid ul Adha 2026, and experts have now shared predictions for the long break on the upcoming Islamic festival.

UAE residents are poised to enjoy extended holiday in this May, as Arafah Day and Eid ul-Azha line up for a spectacular festive stretch.

Eid ul Azha 2026 Dates

Dhu Al Hijjah is expected to start on May 18, 2026, and Arafah Day is expected on Tuesday, May 26. Eid Al Adha is expected from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29.

Events Expected Dates Start of Zil Hajj Monday, May 18, 2026 Arafah Day Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Eid ul Azha Wednesday, May 27 – Friday, May 29, 2026 Weekend before holiday Saturday, May 23 – Sunday, May 24, 2026 Weekend after holiday Saturday, May 30 – Sunday, May 31, 2026

As Eid days are coming in middle of the week, it will allow Muslims in Pakistan and other parts of world to enjoy extended break for family gatherings, travel, and relaxation.

In UAE, Eid ul Adha celebrations are set to start from Wednesday, May 27, and will continue till Friday, May 29, as officially approved by the UAE Cabinet. When combined with the weekend, residents could enjoy a six-day holiday.

For those looking to get more time off for travel or for any other plan, taking just one day of annual leave on Monday, May 25, could transform this into a nine-day extravaganza, stretching across two weekends.

As always, Islamic holiday dates depend on moon sightings, so residents should confirm official announcements closer to the time. Current predictions indicate that the last month of the Islamic calendar, Dhu Al Hijjah, will begin on Monday, May 18, 2026.