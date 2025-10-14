Zeptide launched in Pakistan to treat diabetes, obesity

BF Biosciences Limited has launched Zeptide® (Tirzepatide), an advanced treatment for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity.

Tirzepatide, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a synthetic polypeptide that acts as a dual agonist for GLP-1 and GIP receptors. It is now available in Pakistan in a convenient, pre-filled syringe format.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, BFBIO states that the new Zeptide pre-filled syringe ensures precision, safety, and ease of use, thereby eliminating dosing errors and improving patient compliance.

“With Zeptide®, we are proud to bring a world-class therapeutic option to Pakistani patients,” said a company spokesperson. “This innovation reinforces our commitment to developing essential, locally manufactured biologics that meet international quality standards.”

Zeptide® has undergone rigorous testing for quality, structure, and potency at a leading biological mass spectrometry facility in the United States and at a national university in Pakistan, ensuring global-level validation.

With Pakistan ranking among the highest globally in diabetes prevalence, the need for accessible and effective treatment options is urgent. Over 9 million Pakistanis remain undiagnosed, while 57% of women and 41% of men are overweight or obese, increasing their risk of Type 2 diabetes by up to seven times.

BF Biosciences Limited is already leading the GLP1 generic of semaglutide through its brand Sematide and is the most prescribed GLP1 in the market.

“We are confident that the launch of Zeptide® will have a positive impact on the Company’s growth and will further strengthen our mission to address critical, unmet patient needs,” the notice added.