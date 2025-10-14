Save up to Rs7Lac on Hyundai Cars in Pakistan This October!

KARACHI – Good news for SUVs and sedans buyers as Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited turned dream of buying new ride into very real possibility with exclusive discount offer.

The company rolled out latest promotion that’s shaking up automotive scene across Pakistan. With massive discounts and registration support, this is the month to finally drive home your dream Hyundai.

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Model Cash Discount Registration Support Santa Fe Hybrid Up to Rs7Lac 50% (up to 200,000) Elantra Hybrid — 50% (up to 150,000) on cash

This luxury SUV blends cutting-edge hybrid technology with unmatched comfort and performance. Hyundai is giving buyers an opportunity to own a premium SUV at an extraordinary value!

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

50% registration support (up to 150,000) for cash buyers

The stylish Elantra Hybrid combines elegance, efficiency, and smooth handling, making it the ultimate choice for sedan lovers.

These offers are valid only from October 1st to October 31st, 2025, at all authorized Hyundai dealerships nationwide.

With this savings offer, the auto giant is making it easier than ever to switch to hybrid lifestyle. Whether you value fuel efficiency, premium comfort, or advanced tech, Hyundai’s hybrids deliver it all.