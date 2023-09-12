Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will reach Lahore today (Wednesday) to focus on the party’s affairs in Punjab.

The former president will participate in party’s Central Executive Committee meeting scheduled. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also reach Lahore from Multan today.

The former foreign minister will stay in Lahore for 4 days where the latter will meet with party workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee to mull over the upcoming general election date.

The meeting will discuss the current political situation and plan for future political developments. The CEC will also review its stance on general elections.