The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday the United States does not support any political party in Pakistan.

According to media reports, the spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller responded to question regarding a meeting between the US Ambassador and ECP chief.

Mathew Miller said that he repeatedly cleared the stance of US on general election in Pakistan saying that the US does not support any political party in Pakistan. He said the US supports reforms for the economic stability of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that US Ambassador, Donald Blome assured Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of his country’s support for conducting fair, free and transparent elections in Pakistan.