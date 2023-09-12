India on Tuesday clinched a hard-earned victory against Sri Lanka in their second match of the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 beating Sri Lanka by 41 runs.

Chasing a target of 214 runs, the Sri Lankan side struggled from the get-go and lost wickets at crucial moments of the game.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred for India and took four wickets while conceding only 43 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each, whereas Mohammad Siraj and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.

For Sri Lanka, 20-year-old Dunith Wellalage came out as the top scorer with 42 runs, followed by Dhananjaya de Silva’s 41 runs innings. The rain-affected match saw the Sri Lankan side bowled out in 41.3 overs.