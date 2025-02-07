Kashmir Solidarity Day: Pakistan’s unwavering commitment

ON the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5, 2025), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Muzaffarabad and addressed a special Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly session. He assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that Pakistan stands firmly behind them in their struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute by their wishes.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir who sacrificed their lives for freedom from Indian occupation during their tireless and ongoing struggle. Additionally, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to Kashmir and its people. He stated, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers in this struggle and will continue to do so until they secure their right to self-determination.”

While Premier Shehbaz addressed the legislators, Army Chief General Asim Munir visited the Military Headquarters in Muzaffarabad, where he was briefed about the operational preparedness of the field formation and military units deployed all along the ceasefire line in AJK. He paid homage to the martyrs of Kashmir. He commended the “unwavering dedication, professional excellence and combat readiness of the deployed officers and soldiers in the face of challenging operational conditions in Kashmir”. General Asim also interacted with the local notables and veterans and assured them of the steadfast support of the Pak Army for the people of the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He highlighted the rising Indian terrorism in IIOJK under the ideology of Hindutva, a dangerous strategy being used by India within India and in the entire South Asian region. General Asim said, “Without any doubt, Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan as per the free will and destiny of the people of Kashmir”. A day earlier, on February 4, 2025, the Army Chief presided over the 267th Corps Commander’s conference at GHQ Rawalpindi. The forum reiterated the firm support of the Pakistan Army for the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Corps Commander forum condemned the massive human rights violations in IIOJK. It showed complete solidarity with the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as promised through UN resolutions. This highest form of the Pak Army took serious note of the recent “reckless and provocative statements” of some Indian politicians and senior military officials. These hollow statements from the Indian military are indicative of their growing frustration and serve only to divert the attention of their masses and the international community from their multiple internal fissures and blatant violations of human rights.” Nevertheless, the forum reviewed the current situation all along the ceasefire line (LoC). It resolved that, “Any misadventure against Pakistan will be responded with the full and resolute force of the state of Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that each year, Pakistan observes February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those in IIOJK, who have faced severe human rights violations since 1990. Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025 is marked amid a shifting regional and global landscape, underscoring Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The day aims to achieve four key objectives: (a) restoration of pre-August 5, 2019 special status of IIIOJK, (b) emphasizing India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK, (c) creating awareness among the international community about the security dimension emerged because of unresolved nature of Kashmir dispute and (d) stressing United Nations that this international body is still lacking in implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir, therefore must take steps to resolve the dispute as per the wishes of its people. Jammu and Kashmir share deep historical, cultural and geographic ties with Pakistan, rooted in centuries of interdependence. Religious harmony, shared traditions and intermarriages have further strengthened this bond. Geographically, all-natural routes to Jammu and Kashmir originate from Pakistan, reinforcing their connection. For 77 years, Kashmiris have resisted Indian rule, refusing to accept forced occupation. In IIOJK, Indian security forces operate with impunity, committing grave human rights violations. The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A aimed to alter the region’s demographics by settling non-Kashmiris, particularly in the Muslim-majority Valley. Despite deploying 900,000 troops, India has failed to suppress Kashmiris’ determination for freedom.

Over the years, the Kashmir dispute has become a humanitarian issue due to the massive human rights violations in IIOJK at the hands of Indian security forces. There is a state sponsor of terrorism and an organized campaign of genocide going on in IIOJK. This is indeed the darkest aspect of India, which the international community, significant powers and the UN are constantly ignoring. Although the United Nations, Amnesty International and many other human rights organizations have been raising their concern over Indian human rights violations, there has been no action against India on those accounts. Instead, the major powers are enhancing their political and economic linkages with India. Nevertheless, through Kashmir Solidarity day-2025, the State and the people of Pakistan have once again emphasized the United Nations, major powers and the civilized international community to give Kashmiris their UN-mandated right of self-determination. Indeed, all roads to peace in South Asia pass through Kashmir; therefore, peace in Kashmir will ensure peace in the entire region.

— The writer is a Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

