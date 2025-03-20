Pakistan’s water emergency

WATER crisis in Pakistan is at a critical juncture, with the country’s largest reservoirs—Tarbela and Mangla—almost reaching their dead levels, signalling a severe water shortage for the upcoming Kharif season.

This dire situation, largely caused by a lack of winter rainfall, is poised to have devastating consequences for the agriculture sector, a backbone of the nation’s economy.

Tarbela Dam, one of the country’s most crucial water storage facilities, is nearing its dead level of 1,402 feet, a point at which the reservoir can no longer effectively supply water.

Similarly, Mangla Dam is hovering just 4 feet above its dead level of 1,050 feet.

With inflows dwindling and outflows remaining high, the situation is becoming increasingly dire.

The immediate impact of this water deficit is already being felt in the wheat-growing regions, particularly in the Barani areas, where insufficient rainfall has already affected the crop.

However, the most significant threat lies ahead, as the lack of water in reservoirs will affect the Kharif crops, including cotton, sugarcane and rice.

These crops are heavily reliant on irrigation and the reduced water supply could hit production.

This is not just an issue of water availability; it is about the future of our agriculture, our economy and the very foundation of our food security.

The current crisis, if left unaddressed, could leave millions vulnerable to hunger and economic instability.

We cannot afford complacency.

The government, agricultural bodies and the general public must collaborate to ensure that adequate steps are taken before it is too late.

The government must accelerate efforts on water conservation as well as the construction of both small and large-scale water reservoirs.

By capturing and storing sufficient water during the monsoon season, we can better prepare for droughts and mitigate the devastating impact on crops.

It is also time to rethink our approach to water management.

The clock is ticking and without swift action, the consequences of inaction will be felt for generations to come.