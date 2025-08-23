Young Pakistani influencer Talha Ahmed’s Instagram account disabled

An Instagram account of Talha Ahmad, one of the country’s youngest and most popular digital content creators, has been disabled permanently over age dispute.

His brother confirmed the development while talking to private news channels, stating that Talha’s account had been disabled due to age issue.

He stated that his brother is 16 years old, but Instagram believes he is under 13, which led to the blocking of his account.

He stated that when Talha’s account was suspended, he appealed to Instagram and in response, the social media platform asked for Talha’s identity card or some documents through a form to verify his age.

Since Talha did not have a juvenile card, he submitted his school documents which contained his age, name, and photograph, but even after that, Instagram has not restored the account.

His brother also confirmed that Talha Ahmed will soon join social media again with a new account.