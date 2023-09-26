IN a disheartening display of religious intolerance, the leader of an Islamophobic group yet again tore down copies of the Quran in front of embassies of OIC countries including Pakistan, Turkiye and Indonesia. Such incidents demand our unequivocal condemnation and a collective effort to criminalize such acts in the name of peaceful coexistence and religious harmony.

Religious freedom and respect for diverse beliefs lie at the core of any truly inclusive and democratic society. While freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it is not a license to commit hate crimes or provoke religious hatred. The deliberate desecration of the Holy Quran, is not an exercise of free speech but a direct attack on the faith and sentiments of millions of people around the world. The Muslims can tolerate anything but not the desecration of the holy book and figures. The OIC has called on Dutch authorities to take necessary measures against such provocative acts. It is time for the global community to take more decisive action to prevent the recurrence of such hate-driven incidents. First and foremost, we must work towards the criminalization of such acts. Desecrating any religious scripture is a direct assault on the principle of religious freedom and peaceful coexistence. International bodies, governments and civil society organizations should come together to establish clear legal frameworks that categorize religious desecration as a hate crime. Secondly, we must promote interfaith dialogue and education. Ignorance often fuels hatred and the best way to combat this is through knowledge and understanding. Thirdly, we need strong leadership from political and religious figures who advocate for unity and tolerance. Leaders should unequivocally denounce hate crimes and actively promote dialogue among religious and cultural groups. They should set an example of respect and understanding, inspiring their followers to do the same. In a world filled with diverse beliefs and cultures, it is our shared responsibility to ensure that every individual can practice their faith in peace and harmony. The desecration of any holy book is an affront to the principles of respect, tolerance and coexistence that our global society should uphold. We must stand together against such acts, not only in words but also through concrete actions that demonstrate our commitment to a world where religious harmony prevails over hatred.