Yamaha YBR 125 Installment Plans 2025 (12 Months Installments with No Markup)

If you are looking to get Yamaha YBR 125 or any other bike, it could be your chance to avail the new offer by Yamaha that allows buyers to get new ride at zero markup installment plans. With flexible payment options and meagre processing charges, owning a Yamaha is easier than possible in 2025.

As Pakistani two-wheeler market is dominated by Honda and other Chinese players, Yamaha bikes continue to face slow sales amid big increase in prices, as cheapest ride rate stands at a staggering Rs**.

Despite big differences in prices, Yamaha maintained its brand, withthe YBR 125 model holding its position as one of the most popular choices for riders. YBR 125 and other models’ sporty design offers comfort ride, making it stylish ride.

As rates of motorcycles rise, installment plans become more attractive option for buyers, allowing them to own Yamaha bikes without the upfront financial strain. With the YBR 125 continuing to dominate the market, Yamaha’s position as a trusted brand in Pakistan remains strong.

Yamaha Installment Plans 2025 ( No Markup)

Yamaha Installment Plans 2025 – With Markup

Yamaha YBR 125

Details Amount Down Payment (30%) Rs. 145,500 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 147,300 Monthly Payment (36 Months) Rs. 15,358 Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

Yamaha YB 125Z

Details Amount Down Payment (30%) Rs. 127,200 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Payment Rs. 129,000 Monthly Payment (36 Months) Rs. 13,426 Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

Yamaha YB 125Z DX