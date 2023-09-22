Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night and Saturday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are also penetrating the upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sahiwal and Okara on Friday night.

Isolated heavy falls/hailstorms are also likely in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad during the period.

On Saturday, rain-wind/ thundershower are likely in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan.

Isolated heavy falls/hailstorms are also likely in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Faisalabad during the period.

Moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi and landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 33-35 C on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, parts of the province received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Islamabad (Zero Point, Saidpur 49, Golra 07, Bokra 05), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 44, Chaklala 21, Kacheri 12), Chakwal 22, Lahore (Airport 19, Tajpura 07, Upper Mall 06, Mughalpura 05, Gulberg 02), Sialkot (Airport 15, City 04), Narowal 12, Gujrat 10, Hafizabad 08, Kasur, Jhelum 07, Mangla 03, Faisalabad 01

Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 68 per cent.