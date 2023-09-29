Local officials of Badakhshan and Balkh provinces said on World Tourism Day that in the past year, more than 125,000 domestic and foreign tourists have visited the historical and recreational attractions of these provinces.

“We had a large number of domestic and foreign tourists in Badakhshan, if we add domestic and foreign tourists together, maybe more than 25,000 domestic and foreign tourists have come to Badakhshan.” Said Sediqi Lalzai, an official of Badakhshan’s Information and Cultural Department.

“We had about 1,100 foreign tourists in Balkh this year, and almost $50,000 went to the Emirate of the budget directly, and more than $500,000 went indirectly to the hotel market economy,” said Atta Mohammad Saho, an official of the Information and Cultural Department in Balkh.

Meanwhile, some cultural activists asked the Islamic Emirate to restore and reconstruct of historical places and also provide facilities for tourists.

“Pay very serious attention to the preservation of historical places and tourist attractions and continue to provide opportunities to attract international tourists and domestic tourists,” said Abdul Basir Wasiq, a cultural activist.

“We should have practical and good plans to introduce tourist attractions to all the world’s tourists,” said Ferdaws Alimi, a promoter of culture.

After the Islamic Emirate takeover and the establishment of security; in the past two years, more than four thousand foreign tourists have visited the historical and recreational places of the country in various provinces.