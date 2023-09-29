Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs said that baseless criticism by neighboring countries will negatively affect bilateral relations between Afghanistan and its neighbors.

Speaking at the celebration ceremony of World Tourism Day in Kabul, the deputy Foreign Minister said neighboring countries are blaming Afghanistan for the spread of terrorism from its soil to gain the satisfaction of world powers, which is not a rational solution.

“Criticizing Afghanistan and baseless claims in every single conference and gathering will negatively affect relations between countries which is in favor of no country.” said Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“We want people’s problems to be resolved. We are against creating any kind of problems not only in Afghanistan but also in other countries. No matter if they are Afghans or nationals of other countries, we want to bring facilities”, said Khairullah Khairkhwa, acting Minister of Information and Culture.

In the meantime, the deputy minister of information and culture for publications, Hayatullah Muhajir Farahi, said that more than four thousand foreign tourists have visited different parts of Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate came to power.

Muhajir Farahi has called on world countries to help the Islamic Emirate rebuild Afghanistan’s historical monuments.

“4,200 tourists from different countries have visited different parts of Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate has come to power,” said Hayatullah Muhajir Farahi, the deputy minister of information and culture for publications

The representatives of tourism in Afghanistan urged the Islamic Emirate to resolve the tourism-related issues in the country.

“Those who break the [tourism] rules in the country should be recognized and held accountable so that tourism firms are not blacklisted or their authorities are not arrested,” said Ali Asghar, head of a tourism company.

The Ministry of Information and Culture said that to provide further facilities for tourists in the country, they are working on making modern hotels in the country’s historical and recreational areas like Aryob Zazai of Paktia province, Sayad of Kapisa province, and Nuristan and Ghor provinces.