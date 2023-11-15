The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), on Wednesday, observed World Science Day to create awareness of the benefits of science here on Tuesday. The purpose of celebrating this event was to mark the global solidarity for the promotion of science and technology to create sustainable environments and combat challenges for a prosperous and safer world.

Speaking the event, Assistant Director, of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Sukkur, Irfan Shaikh said science education must be enhanced in the country and rural communities must be reached; PSF is putting serious efforts in collaboration with UNESCO and other partner organizations to develop science education infrastructure in rural and far-flung areas.

The Chief Coordination Officer, IGHDS, Almas Mughul said it is an important time for all of us to practically take measures against noxious challenges to which we are posed like biodiversity reduction, climate change, food security, and energy. It is pertinent to mention science and technological development is the only way we can head towards a sustainable future, she added.