The 84th syndicate meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. In the meeting, former Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, Director of Finance Higher Education Commission Samina Durrani, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Government of Punjab South Punjab Tariq Mehmood Awan, Divisional Director Local Fund Audit Multan Shahsawar, Head Plastic Surgery Department Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur Dr. Mughese Amin, Dean Faculty of Engineering the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Director Institute of Chemistry the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf.