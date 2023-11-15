The construction of six main highways under the city package of the Punjab government is going on rapidly and instructions have been issued to complete the work by the mid of December. This was said by Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal during a meeting in the DC Office on Tuesday. Shah Mir Iqbal said that under the city package, the cost of construction of six roads was estimated 1091 million rupees.

The deputy commissioner said the aim of the project was to improve infrastructure in the industrially important city. He said that for timely completion of the package, the work was being monitored on a daily basis. Meanwhile the Commissioner and Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a comprehensive meeting addressing pivotal issues within LDA and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) here on Tuesday.