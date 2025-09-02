World no longer accepts terrorism as political tool: PM Shehbaz

We have irrefutable evidence of some foreign nations’ involvement in terrorist attacks in Pakistan; Raises IWT issue; Calls for dialogue on all outstanding disputes; Reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SCO

Highlighting the heavy price the country is paying due to state-sponsored terrorism, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday Pakistan has irrefutable evidence of foreign involvement in recent terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including the Jaffer Express attack.

Speaking at the 25th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tianjin, the premier said: “We have irrefutable evidence of some foreign nations being involved in acts of terrorism on our soil. Those responsible for these heinous crimes and their facilitators must be held accountable.”

He further warned that terrorism in any form must be condemned, including state-sponsored terrorism. “Those who have long used terrorism for advancing their political interests must realise that the world no longer buys this fictitious narrative,” PM asserted.

Highlighting Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, he said: “We [Pakistan] have sacrificed over 90,000 lives, including children, mothers, engineers, scientists, citizens, and officers — not just for Pakistan, but for the peace and security of the entire region.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and cooperation, PM Shehbaz said the SCO reflects Islamabad’s enduring resolve to strengthen regional connectivity and collaboration.

Calling for the upholding of bilateral and international agreements, PM said: “We [Pakistan] expect SCO member countries to follow all bilateral treaties. Uninterrupted access to due share of water, as per existing treaties, is essential to strengthening the objectives of the SCO.”

He further said: “Pakistan believes in multilateralism, dialogue, and diplomacy, not unilateralism or confrontation…There is nothing more sacred than sovereignty and territorial integrity for any nation.”

PM Shehbaz also called for a comprehensive dialogue to resolve longstanding issues in South Asia. “Stability in Afghanistan remains in the interest of the entire region,” the premier stated.

Strongly criticising Israeli actions in Gaza, he said: “[The] ongoing atrocities and hunger in Gaza are a permanent scar on our collective conscience.” He reiterated Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution in line with UN resolutions.

The prime minister also condemned the unjustified and unacceptable aggression against Iran by Israel.

On China’s role, PM Shehbaz praised President Xi Jinping’s leadership and added: “China’s success is a reflection of his visionary and wise leadership. Its global leadership is evident not just within the SCO but across major international initiatives.”

He expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government for exceptional hospitality and excellent arrangements.

PM Shehbaz described the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a flagship project that exemplifies mutual cooperation and regional development.

Shehbaz Sharif raised the Indus Waters Treaty issue at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s summit in China and called for a “structural” dialogue on all outstanding disputes.

“We respect all international and bilateral treaties and expect similar principles to be followed by all SCO members,” PM Shehbaz.

“Uninterrupted access to due share of water as per existing treaties among SCO members will strengthen the SCO working smoothly and will support the achievement of broader goals for which the SCO was established,” he stressed at the summit in China’s Tianjin.

At the SCO summit, PM Shehbaz called for a “comprehensive and structural dialogue to discuss all outstanding disputes”, adding: “I will request your consideration to lead this dialogue under your sagacious leadership so that they can have its dividends as early as possible.”