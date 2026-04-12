World leaders urge US, Iran to continue ceasefire, return to talks

World leaders urged the United States and Iran to adopt a diplomatic route as the Islamabad Talks ended without reaching an agreement.

After 21-hour-long negotiations, US Vice President JD Vance warned that Washington had made Tehran its “final and best offer” for a deal.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said his negotiating team had “put forward constructive initiatives, but ultimately the other side was unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation “.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged both sides to continue to uphold their commitment to the ceasefire.

Talking to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he was ready to help mediate efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East.

Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict, and to mediate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

European Union foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni appreciated Pakistan for the mediation efforts, saying the EU would make efforts to facilitate a settlement in coordination with its partners.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stressed the need to continue the ceasefire and return to the path of negotiations for achieving peace in the Middle East.

UK health minister Wes Streeting expressed disappointment over not seeing a breakthrough in negotiations. While these talks may not have succeeded, he said, adding that it doesn’t mean there isn´t merit in continuing to try.