Stars outplay Invincibles to clinch Women’s T20 Tournament title

Stars thrashed Invincibles by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to clinch the National Women’s T20 Tournament title.

Stars successfully defended their title and pocketed the trophy along with prize money of PKR 1.5 million.

Tuba, for her 192 runs and 10 wickets, was named Player of the Tournament alongside Conquerors’ Fatima Sana, who scored 271 runs and took eight wickets.

Batting first, the Stars made 156 for nine in their 20 overs. Tuba, coming in to bat at number six, scored 50 off 31 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. This was her second half-century of the tournament, and she came in to bat with her side reeling at 96 for seven.

Sidra Amin was the other notable contributor with the bat, scoring 30 off 23 balls, laced with one four and two sixes. Amber Kainat and Momina Riasat took two wickets each.

In reply, Invincibles were bowled out for 104 in 16.1 overs despite captain Muneeba Ali’s 27 off 13 balls. Muneeba, also the leading run-getter of the tournament, was named best batter after scoring 344 runs in nine matches, including four half-centuries, at a strike-rate of 142.74.

For Stars, Ayesha Bilal and Tuba Hassan were the most successful bowlers, taking three wickets each, while Omaima Sohail claimed two wickets.

Player of the match – Tuba Hassan (Stars)

Joint-player of the tournament – Fatima Sana (Conquerors, 271 runs and 8 wickets) and Tuba Hassan (Stars, 192 runs and 10 wickets)

Best batter of the tournament – Muneeba Ali (Invincibles, 344 runs, 4x50s)

Best bowler of the tournament – Momina Riasat (Invincibles, 16 wickets)

Best wicket-keeper of the tournament – Najiha Alvi (Strikers, eight dismissals)