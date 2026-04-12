Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Islamabad United in HBL PSL 11 match

Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Islamabad United by six wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Sunday evening.

Chasing a decent 154-run target for victory, Hyderabad Kingsmen crossed the finish line with six wickets and 11 balls remaining.

Player of the match Marnus Labuschagne was the top scorer, who made an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls, striking six boundaries. Saim Ayub made 35 off 26 balls, hitting two fours and as many maximums.

Maaz Sadaqat made 30 off 16 balls with the help of four fours and two maximums. Glenn Maxwell contributed an unbeaten 21 off just nine balls, laced with one four and two maximums.

Being asked to bat first, Islamabad United made 153/9 in their quota of 20 overs. Devon Conway was the highest scorer with 45 off 31 balls, laced with seven boundaries.

Mark Chapman contributed 42 off 30 balls, hitting three fours and two maximums. Sameer Minhas made 22 off 13 balls and Mohammad Faiq 18 off 14 balls.

Asif Mehmood bagged four wickets in his maiden PSL match. Saim Ayub got two wickets and Glenn Maxwell one while Devon Conway and Mohammad Faiq were run out.