No one expected deal in one meeting: Iranian Foreign Ministry

As the 21-hour-long Islamabad Talks remained inconclusive, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that a deal could not be reached in a single meeting due to mistrust and suspicion.

The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement after 21-hour-long Islamabad Talks due to differences of opinion on key issues. But the really good news was a first direct US-Iran meeting since 1979.

Esmail Baghaei stated that the Islamabad Talks were held in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion after 40 days of imposed war.

“It is natural that we should not have expected from the beginning to reach an agreement within one meeting,” he stated, adding that no one expected that either.

He stated that both sides had differences of opinion on 2–3 important issues, but reached an understanding on several matters.

Vice President JD Vance, who was leading the US delegation at the negotiation table, stated that Washington demanded an affirmative commitment that Iran would not seek nuclear weapons or the tools to rapidly achieve them.