KARACHI – Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $2.1 billion during August 2023, reveals data released by State Bank of Pakistan on Monday.

During August 2023, workers remittances increased by 3.1 per cent on month on month basis.

Workers’ remittances inflow of $ 4.1 billion has been recorded during July-August on cumulative basis.

emittances inflows during Aug 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($490.1 million), United Kingdom ($331.3 million), United Arab Emirates ($308.0 million) and United States of America ($262.4 million).