Will schools reopen on August 15 in Punjab? [Check Timings]

LAHORE – Summer vacations 2025 for schools in Punjab are set to conclude on August 15 with parents and students waiting to know if there would be any extension in the break.

As per the official notification issued in May this year, all public and private schools are set to reopen on August 15 (Friday).

Low attendance is expected in schools on August 15, and if the summer break is not extended, regular academic activities would resume in full on August 18 after the weekend.

However, the provincial government has not announced any intension of extending the summer holidays as the decision would be taken after reviewing the weather condition.

School Timings for Schools in Punjab

The Punjab government has also announced school timings for all public schools in the province.

According to the notification, Single Shift Schools will observe 7:30 am to 1:00 pm timings while they will close at 11:30 am on Friday.

Double Shift Schools Timings

Morning Shift (Monday to Thursday): 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Morning Shift (Friday): 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Evening Shift (Monday to Thursday): 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Evening Shift (Friday): 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.