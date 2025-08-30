Will PTA block mobile phones for using over 5 SIMS in one month?

ISLAMABAD – A viral social media post claiming that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will block mobile phones using more than five SIM cards in a month has been officially denied by the authority.

The misleading claim circulated in the form of a fake notification, which carried the PTA logo and warned users that using over five different SIMs in a single mobile device within one month would result in the IMEI being blocked and network services suspended.

The PTA has strongly refuted the contents of the post, clarifying that no such advisory or policy has been issued.

In a statement, PTA’s Director of Communications Zaib-un-Nisa termed the viral message as “completely false and misleading.”

She further clarified that PTA only monitors IMEI duplication and device cloning—and not SIM usage per device.

The authority takes action against suspicious devices, which may include blocking cloned phones, conducting raids in collaboration with the FIA, and launching public awareness campaigns.

Additionally, PTA’s official social media handles have labeled the circulating notification as fake and advised the public not to trust or share unverified information.

The claim that mobile phones will be blocked for using more than five SIMs in a month is completely baseless and false.