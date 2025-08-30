Chenab Floods swamp Jhang; Multan faces massive water surge

JHANG – A massive flood surge from Chenab River entered into Jhang, wreaking havoc in Sialkot, Wazirabad, and Chiniot.

Hundreds remain trapped in rising waters as rescue teams scramble to save lives. Reports confirm that over 130 villages in Jhang are under floodwater, while Sargodha Road is under 2-3 feet of floodwater. Authorities warn that the situation is rapidly deteriorating.

The nightmare is far from over as flash flood of 1 million cusec flood is expected to sweep through Multan tonight. Torrential rains in Gujranwala, Chiniot, and Wazirabad already destroyed crops across thousands of acres. In Multan’s Tehsil Shujaabad alone, floodwaters have inundated 140 villages, leaving farmers helpless.

Officials have issued urgent warnings for residents to evacuate low-lying areas immediately, as the relentless surge continues to threaten lives, homes, and livelihoods.

Punjab floods

Ravi River near Balloki and the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala continue to experience extremely high water levels, Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported. So far, the devastating floods have resulted in 30 fatalities across the region.

To protect urban areas, Punjab government also started controlled openings of key flood embankments. Authorities have also warned that floodwaters from Punjab could reach Sindh between September 2 and 3, according to Sharjeel Inam.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by federal ministers and the army chief, inspected the hardest-hit regions to review the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.