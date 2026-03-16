Will not become part of Iran war, announces UK PM Starmer

LONDON – United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that they will not become part of ongoing US-Israel war with Iran.

Addressing a press conference, he said reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is not an easy task, adding that efforts are being made to resolve the conflict.

Earlier, the global community has given cold shoulder to US President Donald Trump after he called for international assistance to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing US-Israel war with Iran.

Despite appeals to both allies and major powers, no country has officially committed to sending naval forces to the strategic waterway.

Economic partner Japan declined to deploy naval ships, with the ruling party’s policy chief stating that Japanese forces would only be sent once “significant thresholds” are met in the region. Similarly, Australia has opted out, with a government spokesperson confirming that the country will not participate in Middle East missions.

China has remained largely silent in response to Trump’s requests. A statement from the Chinese embassy in Washington indicated that Beijing aims to maintain constructive engagement and facilitate communication among relevant parties.

Meanwhile, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed hope that China would play a positive role in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Other countries have shown cautious interest. Britain is reportedly in discussions with the United States and allies about potential measures, including the deployment of mine-detecting drones. South Korea stated it is reviewing the situation closely after receiving Trump’s appeal. France has already declined to send ships to the area.

More to follow…